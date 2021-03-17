Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Android 10: All you need to know

Xiaomi just launched a new range of smart TVs under its Redmi brand in India. The Redmi Smart TV X Series feature 4K HDR LED screens with support for up to 12-bit Dolby Vision. The Redmi smart TV comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes.

Redmi Smart TV X Series Price in India

The base 50-inch Redmi Smart TV X model is priced at Rs 32,999 in India, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models cost Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. The Redmi Smart TV X Series will go on sale on March 25 through Amazon India, Xiaomi’s online store, Mi Home and Mi Studio offline stores.

Redmi TV X Series Features and Specifications

The new Redmi TV features a Reality Flow and Vivid Picture Engine to improve the viewing experience. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for 92 percent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. The TV is powered by MediaTek’s MT9611 quad-core chipset alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi Smart TV X packs two 15W speakers tuned with DTS Virtual X, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos for supported soundbars. The Redmi smart TV runs on Android 10 for TV with the stock Android TV launcher. You also get a built-in Chromecast and access to Google Assistant. Users can also access Xiaomi’s PatchWall Ui on the TV. The TV features 3x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical audio jack, and a headphone jack. The Redmi Smart TV X Series are also the first by Xiaomi to support the Mi Home app for IoT products.