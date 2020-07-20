Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85, 48MP quad-cameras launched in India: Check price, specs, sale details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India. The budget smartphone sits right under the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which were launched earlier this year.

Redmi Note 9 price in India

Xiaomi has launched three variants of the Redmi Note 9 in India. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB configuration priced at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 comes in three colours — Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, Arctic White.

Redmi Note 9 sale details

The Redmi Note 9 goes on sale starting July 24 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and other offline channels.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The European variant comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory.

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera sensors. As an alternative, there is also support for AI face unlock.