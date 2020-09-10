Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 9 sale begins today (September 10) at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Amazon India and mi.com. Redmi Note 9 price starts at Rs 11,999 and comes in three storage options.

Redmi Note 9 price and storage options

Xiaomi has launched three variants of the Redmi Note 9 in India. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB configuration priced at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 comes in three colours — Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, Arctic White.

Check our Redmi Note 9 review here.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 sits above the recently-launched Redmi 9 Prime (review). Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Also read: Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10

Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera sensors. As an alternative, there is also support for AI face unlock.

Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India