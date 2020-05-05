Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Amazon India and Mi.com: Check price, specifications, offers

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, goes on sale on May 5 for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown rules have been eased. Redmi Note 9 Pro sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm and can be purchased via Amazon India and mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale details

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale begins at 12 pm and can be purchased via Amazon India and Mi India Website. Interested buyers should note that the smartphone will only be delivered in Green and Orange zones where e-commerce companies are allowed to deliver non-essential products.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB memory and 6GB RAM + 128GB memory. The two variants are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. ICICI Bank credit card customers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount for orders placed under the EMI option.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,080 * 2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, which Xiaomi calls ‘Dot Display’, features a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the 16MP front camera.

There are four camera sensors on the back of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Along with the 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, there is an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro gets powered by an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 9 Pro packs up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The smartphone boots on Android 10 based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.