Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm: Check price, specifications and storage options

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale on July 14. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale details: Price and storage options

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will begin at 12.00 pm on the Mi India website and Amazon India. The smartphone is available in two storage options with 4GB and 6GB RAM. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at 13,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro can be bought in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) resolution. The screen has a tiny notch cutout, which Xiaomi calls a Dot Display for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a dedicated slot for expanding storage via a microSD card.

On the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary setup. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a massive 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi smartphone runs on MiUi 11, based on Android 10 out-of-the-box and is confirmed to get MiUi 12 soon after the rollout.