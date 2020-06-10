App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale starts today at 12 pm on Xiaomi, Amazon India websites: Check price, specifications, features

After the recent GST hike price revision, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 16,499.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12 pm on June 10. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Mi India website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Xiaomi has launched three storage options of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. After the recent GST hike price revision, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 16,499. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options would be available for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

