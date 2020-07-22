App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check new price, specifications and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase through a flash sale on mi.com and Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale starts at 12.00 pm in India on July 22. The highest-end Redmi Note 9 series smartphone will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Mi India's website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price, storage options

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in three storage options. The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,999, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 18,499. The top-end storage option with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

As mentioned above, customers can buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro via mi.com and amazon.in until stocks last. The smartphone is available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications and features 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

At the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device.  

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:26 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

