App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 PM: Check price, specifications, storage options

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale on June 17 in India. The mid-range smartphone was launched earlier this year in March but its sale was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

The phone will now be available today for purchase via Mi India website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Close

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage options. 

related news

The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,499, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 17,999 (launch price: Rs 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications and features 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera. 

In terms of optics at the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:14 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.