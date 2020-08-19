172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-note-9-pro-max-sale-today-at-12-pm-check-new-price-specifications-5726431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm: Check new price, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last.

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today at 12 pm. The midrange smartphone will be available via a flash sale on the Mi India website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage options. 

The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,999, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 18,499. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.  

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications and features 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of optics at the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

 

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device.  

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

