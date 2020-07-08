App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12 pm: Here's all you need to know

The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com and Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale on July 8 in India. The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com and Amazon India. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. The smartphone has received a couple of price hikes since its original launch and is now priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in three storage options. The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,999, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 18,499 (launch price: Rs 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. 

All storage variants of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera.

The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back like the vanilla Redmi Note 9 Pro. It features a 64MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For performance, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Redmi #Redmi Note 9 Pro Max #smartphones #Xiaomi

