Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12 pm today: Check new price, storage options and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is set to go on sale in India on July 15. The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12.00 pm (Indian Standard Time). The smartphone under Rs 20,000 will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has received multiple price hikes since its original launch and now starts at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in three storage options. The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,999, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 18,499 (launch price: Rs 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

All the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max storage variants will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera.

The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back like the vanilla Redmi Note 9 Pro. It features a 64MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For performance, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.