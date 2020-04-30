Redmi Note 9 launch on April 30: Where to watch live-stream, expected specifications

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi could unveil the vanilla Redmi Note 9 under its Redmi Note 9 series launch event globally on April 30. The company has confirmed the global launch of Redmi Note 9 series, where it is tipped to launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, and the standard Note 9.

Redmi Note 9 launch event: Where to watch live-stream

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will host an online launch event for the Redmi Note 9 series, which will be hosted on the company’s YouTube and other social media channels. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at GMT + 8.00 hours (5.30 pm IST).

Redmi Note 9 specifications (expected)

Some of the Redmi Note 9 specifications have already been leaked before the official launch event. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has uploaded the alleged official images of Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 9 will look fairly similar to its elder siblings, the Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max, if we go by the leaked image.

Other leaked specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top.

Redmi Note 9 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Rumours also suggest that the Note 9 would feature a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup will reportedly feature a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there would be a 13MP front camera inside a punch-hole cutout.

There is no word on when the Redmi Note 9 will come to India. It is likely that Xiaomi will bring its budget smartphone to India once the lockdown is over.