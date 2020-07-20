App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 launch at 12 pm today: Where to watch live-stream, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 will sit below the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 9 in India on July 20. The Redmi Note 9 launch event will begin today at 12 pm. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 9 in Europe and we can expect the same smartphone to make its way to India.

Redmi Note 9 launch: Live-stream details

Xiaomi is scheduled to start the online-only Redmi Note 9 launch today at 12 pm. The live-stream will be hosted on Xiaomi and Redmi India’s YouTube and other social media handles.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The European variant comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. Rumour mill suggests that Xiaomi could ditch the 3GB model and instead launch a 6GB variant in India. 

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. 

The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at around USD 199 (approx. Rs 14,200), although we expect it to be cheaper in India. The smartphone will sit below the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in India.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:10 am

