you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5i vs Vivo U20: Specifications, price, features comparison

The three smartphones are priced competitively and feature near-identical specifications with some minor yet key differences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme recently launched the Realme 5i as a new variant of the Realme 5. The budget smartphone comes with some tweaks in the spec-sheet. For Rs 8,999, Realme 5i competes directly with the Redmi Note 8 and the Vivo U10. The three smartphones are priced competitively and feature near-identical specifications with some minor yet key differences.

How does the Realme 5i fare against the Redmi Note 8 and the Vivo U10? We compare the specifications and features of the three budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.
ParametersRedmi Note 8Realme 5iVivo U10
Display6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080*2,340 pixels6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels6.35-inch HD+ HaloView IPS LCD with a water-drop notch and a 720*1,544 resolution
Processor11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
RAM4GB/ 6GB4GB3GB/ 4GB
Storage64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB64GB, further expandable via microSD up to 256GB32GB/ 64GB, expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD.
Rear CameraQuad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setupQuad-camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setupTriple-camera setup with a 13MPf/1.8 sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh lens.
Front camera 13MP f/2.08MP f/2.08MP f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging 5,000 mAh with 18W dual-engine fast charge support.
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockFingerprint scanner at the back, face unlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1
Price4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB+128GB for Rs 12,9994GB+64GB for Rs 8,9993GB+32GB for Rs 8,990 3GB+64GB for Rs 9,9904GB+64GB for 10,990

The three smartphones feature the same Qualcomm SD 665 processor. But when you compare the base RAM and storage options with the price, the Realme 5i as an edge with its 4GB+64GB variant priced Rs 1,000 lesser than the Redmi Note 8. Vivo also offers the U20 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 10,990.

In terms of the viewing experience, Realme 5i has a taller display but with a lower resolution compared to the Redmi Note 8. The Xiaomi smartphone also gets a WideVine L1 certificate, meaning full resolution content consumption.

Even in the camera department, the Redmi Note 8 has an edge over its competitors. The smartphone features a 48MP quad-camera setup, compared to Realme 5i's 12MP quad-camera setup and Vivo U10'S 13MP triple-camera setup.

Vivo U10 offers 18W dual-engine fast charging for the 5,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi also packs an 18W fast-charger with the Redmi Note 8 for charging the 4,000 mAh battery via USB Type-C. Although Realme 5i does not support fast charging, its massive 5,000 mAh battery can be used to reverse wire charge other devices.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

