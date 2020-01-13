Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5i vs Vivo U20: Specifications, price, features comparison

Realme recently launched the Realme 5i as a new variant of the Realme 5. The budget smartphone comes with some tweaks in the spec-sheet. For Rs 8,999, Realme 5i competes directly with the Redmi Note 8 and the Vivo U10. The three smartphones are priced competitively and feature near-identical specifications with some minor yet key differences.

Parameters Redmi Note 8 Realme 5i Vivo U10 Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080*2,340 pixels 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels 6.35-inch HD+ HaloView IPS LCD with a water-drop notch and a 720*1,544 resolution Processor 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor RAM 4GB/ 6GB 4GB 3GB/ 4GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB 64GB, further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB/ 64GB, expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD. Rear Camera Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup Quad-camera setup with 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup Triple-camera setup with a 13MPf/1.8 sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh lens. Front camera 13MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging 5,000 mAh with 18W dual-engine fast charge support. Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1 Price 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB+128GB for Rs 12,999 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,999 3GB+32GB for Rs 8,990 3GB+64GB for Rs 9,990 4GB+64GB for 10,990

How does the Realme 5i fare against the Redmi Note 8 and the Vivo U10? We compare the specifications and features of the three budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.

The three smartphones feature the same Qualcomm SD 665 processor. But when you compare the base RAM and storage options with the price, the Realme 5i as an edge with its 4GB+64GB variant priced Rs 1,000 lesser than the Redmi Note 8. Vivo also offers the U20 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 10,990.

In terms of the viewing experience, Realme 5i has a taller display but with a lower resolution compared to the Redmi Note 8. The Xiaomi smartphone also gets a WideVine L1 certificate, meaning full resolution content consumption.

Even in the camera department, the Redmi Note 8 has an edge over its competitors. The smartphone features a 48MP quad-camera setup, compared to Realme 5i's 12MP quad-camera setup and Vivo U10'S 13MP triple-camera setup.