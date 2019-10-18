Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5: Which is the best sub-Rs 10,000 phone among the two?

Xiaomi’s Note 8 competes with the Realme 5 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Both companies have been arch-rivals and are always on their toes in acquiring customers looking for budget smartphones.

Parameters Redmi Note 8 Realme 5 Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Processor 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz RAM 4GB/ 6GB 3GB/ 4GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB Rear Camera Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup Quad-camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup Front camera 13MP f/2.0 13MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 Price 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB for Rs 12,999 3GB + 32GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 10,999. 4GB + 128GB for Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 are priced at Rs 9,999. Both come with similar specifications, except the camera hardware. Does the Redmi Note 8 have an edge over the Realme 5? Let’s find out.

The Redmi Note 8 has an edge over the Realme 5 in the camera and battery department. Even if the battery is a bit smaller on Redmi Note 8, an 18W fast-charger inside the box covers up for the difference.

Even the screen is Full HD+ on Note 8 compared to Realme 5's HD+.

What makes the Redmi Note 8 a better deal over the Realme 5 is the pricing.