Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5: Which is the best sub-Rs 10,000 phone among the two?

Does the Redmi Note 8 have the edge over the Realme 5? Let’s find out.
Xiaomi’s Note 8 competes with the Realme 5 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Both companies have been arch-rivals and are always on their toes in acquiring customers looking for budget smartphones.Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 are priced at Rs 9,999. Both come with similar specifications, except the camera hardware. Does the Redmi Note 8 have an edge over the Realme 5? Let’s find out.
|Parameters
|Redmi Note 8
|Realme 5
|Display
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels
|6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
|Processor
|12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.
|11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz
|RAM
|4GB/ 6GB
|3GB/ 4GB
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB
|32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|Quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup
|Quad-camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor setup
|Front camera
|13MP f/2.0
|13MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C
|5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock
|Connectivity options
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6
|Price
|4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB for Rs 12,999
|3GB + 32GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 10,999.4GB + 128GB for Rs 11,999
The Redmi Note 8 has an edge over the Realme 5 in the camera and battery department. Even if the battery is a bit smaller on Redmi Note 8, an 18W fast-charger inside the box covers up for the difference.
Even the screen is Full HD+ on Note 8 compared to Realme 5's HD+.
What makes the Redmi Note 8 a better deal over the Realme 5 is the pricing.
