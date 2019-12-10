Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features

Comparison of specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Realme XT.
Vivo recently launched the V17 in India. The Vivo V17 features the world’s smallest punch-hole screen, a quad-camera setup, and a capable performance unit. The standard V17 competes against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT, which are amongst the best in offering value-for-money performance.For Rs 22,990, is V17 is a better smartphone than the Realme XT and the Redmi Note 8 Pro? We compare the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Realme XT on paper.
|Parameters
|Vivo V17
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Realme XT
|Display
|6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The screen has the tinniest punch-hole (2.98mm) and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
|6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
|MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76
|2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.4
|20MP f/2.0
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging via USB Type-C.
|4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB
|4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
|OS
|Android 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9.2.
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivityoptions
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Midnight Ocean, Glacier Ice.
|Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
|Pearl White, Pearl Blue
|Price
|Rs 22,990 for 8GB + 128GB.
|Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB.
|Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:52 pm