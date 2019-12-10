App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features

Comparison of specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Realme XT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo recently launched the V17 in India. The Vivo V17 features the world’s smallest punch-hole screen, a quad-camera setup, and a capable performance unit. The standard V17 competes against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT, which are amongst the best in offering value-for-money performance.

For Rs 22,990, is V17 is a better smartphone than the Realme XT and the Redmi Note 8 Pro? We compare the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Realme XT on paper.
ParametersVivo V17Redmi Note 8 ProRealme XT
Display6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The screen has the tinniest punch-hole (2.98mm) and a 20:9 aspect ratio.6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G762.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera32MP f/2.420MP f/2.016MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging via USB Type-C.4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
OSAndroid 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9.2.Android 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

options		4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsMidnight Ocean, Glacier Ice.Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo WhitePearl White, Pearl Blue
PriceRs 22,990 for 8GB + 128GB.Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB.Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB.
 

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

