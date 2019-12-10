Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Vivo V17 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features

Vivo recently launched the V17 in India. The Vivo V17 features the world’s smallest punch-hole screen, a quad-camera setup, and a capable performance unit. The standard V17 competes against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT, which are amongst the best in offering value-for-money performance.

Parameters Vivo V17 Redmi Note 8 Pro Realme XT Display 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The screen has the tinniest punch-hole (2.98mm) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP f/2.4 20MP f/2.0 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging via USB Type-C. 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 OS Android 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9.2. Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Security In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Midnight Ocean, Glacier Ice. Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White Pearl White, Pearl Blue Price Rs 22,990 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB.

For Rs 22,990, is V17 is a better smartphone than the Realme XT and the Redmi Note 8 Pro? We compare the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo V17, and the Realme XT on paper.