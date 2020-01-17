Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro vs Honor 9X: Specifications, features & price comparison

Here is the on-paper specifications and features comparison of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, and Honor 9X.
Honor had a quiet 2019 with very few smartphone launches. The Huawei sub-brand has kicked off 2020 in India with the launch of the Honor 9X. For Rs 13,999, Honor 9X competes directly with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Another smartphone that is very popular in the price range is the Realme 5 Pro.
|Parameters
|Honor 9X
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Realme 5 Pro
|Display
|6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an all-screen design without any notch
|6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC.
|2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB. expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB 8GB+128GB, expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|Rear Camera
|48MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor
|64MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP portrait + 2MP macro
|48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.0
|20MP f/2.0
|16MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh with 10W charger
|4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C.
|4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
|OS
|EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9
|Android 9 based MiUi 11
|Android 9.0 based Colour OS 6
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Connectivity
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue.
|Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
|Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green.
|Price
|4GB+128GB for Rs 13,999, 6GB+128GB for Rs 16,999.
|Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB+128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB+128GB
