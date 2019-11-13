Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today at 12 pm: Specifications, price, offers

Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale today in India. The latest Redmi Note series smartphone by Xiaomi has been available for purchase only through flash sale every week. The highlight features of Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 64MP quad-camera setup, a massive battery with 18W fast charging and a gaming-specific performance unit.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price and offers

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in three storage options. The 6GB + 64GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB model can be bought for Rs 15,999. There’s also a top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in Gamma Green, Shadow Black, and Halo White colours.

Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today. The midrange smartphone can be bought via Mi India’s official website, Amazon India, and Mi Home Stores. Offers include 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank credit and debit card users, Airtel double data benefits on recharges of Rs 249 and Rs 349, and no-cost EMI plans.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s highlight specifications include a gaming-dedicated MediaTek G90T SoC, designed to excel in performance. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a massive 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.

Another USP of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is its camera setup. On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

For selfies, there is a 20MP front-facing camera housed inside the water-drop notch.

Other Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel. The display features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR. The device features an 84.9-per cent screen-to-body ratio.