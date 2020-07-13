Redmi Note 8 price in India: Check specification, cost after latest increase, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 8 price in India has increased for the fifth time since launch last year. The budget smartphone is inching towards the mid-range smartphone pricing category with its latest hike.

Redmi Note 8 new price and storage options

Xiaomi has increased the Redmi Note 8 price by Rs 500. Only the 4GB variant has received a bump in price, and it now retails for Rs 12,499, up from its original launch price of Rs 9,999.

The 6GB Redmi Note 8 continues to be available for Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top.

There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone also comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which Xiaomi claim offers up to two days of battery life. Xiaomi also ships an 18W fast charging adapter bundled in the box with the Redmi Note 8.

On the back, Redmi Note 8 utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also offers 4K video recording and features a dedicated Night mode.

Xiaomi has teased the launch of Redmi Note 9, the successor to the Note 8 in India on July 20.