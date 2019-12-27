Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 now available on open sale in India: Specifications, price, features

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 series and the Redmi 8 are now available on open sale in India. The smartphones were launched in October and were only available through flash sales on e-commerce websites and Mi India website.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro can be purchased at any time of the day on Amazon India and mi.com. The Redmi 8, on the other hand, can be bought from Mi India website and Flipkart. The three smartphones are also available across retail outlets.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 X 2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top for the 13MP front camera. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. On the back, Redmi Note 8 utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas for Rs 12,999, customers can get the 6GB + 128GB variant. Both the storage variants will be available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black colours. Before you decide to purchase the smartphone, do check our Redmi Note 8 Review.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel. The smartphone features a gaming-dedicated MediaTek G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Other Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, there is a 20MP front-facing camera housed inside the water-drop notch. The smartphone also has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three storage variants with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The three storage models are priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Redmi 8 specifications and features

Redmi 8 specifications include a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a Dot Notch for the 8MP front camera. There is a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12MP + 2MP sensor setup.

Under the hood, Redmi 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C.