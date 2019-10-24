Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on October 25 at 12pm: Specs, price and other details

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are set to go on sale on October 25. Both the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones will be available via Amazon India, Mi India website and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro were sold out within seconds during their first two flash sales.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro price and colour options

Redmi Note 8 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The higher storage variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 17,999. The ‘Pro’ variant of the Redmi Note 8 series can be bought in Gamma Green, Halo White and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Specifications of Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20MP selfie camera.

The USP of Redmi Note 8 Pro is its quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a 64MP Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor. Other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

For gamers, Redmi Note 8 Pro gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For a better gaming experience, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with liquid-cooling and Game Turbo 2.0. There is a massive 4,500 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charger inside the box.

Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Android 9 based MiUi 10 out-of-the-box. It is scheduled to get the MiUi 11 software update in December.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 X 2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Redmi Note 8 also utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also offers 4K video recording and features a dedicated Night mode.

The phone also gets a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which Xiaomi claim offers up to two days of battery life. The phone also ships with an 18W fast charging adapter bundled in the box.