Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo S1, Apple iPhone 11 were the most searched smartphones in India during 2019

Google has revealed the most searched smartphones of 2019 in India. Like every year, the search-engine giant releases its ‘Year in Search’ list, revealing the most-searched trends. Continuing the trend, Google has listed out the most searched smartphones of 2019.

Most searched budget smartphones of 2019

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro topped the list of most searched smartphones of 2019, reported Digit. Launched on February 28, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been a popular smartphone with its highlight feature of a 48MP dual-camera setup. Other Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE SoC, up to 6GB + 128GB storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20 was the second most searched smartphone of 2019. The smartphone was priced at Rs 9,990 upon launch. Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. On the back, the smartphone has a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup. Galaxy M20 features a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Another Redmi smartphone in the list of most searched smartphones in 2019 is the Redmi Note 7. The sub- Rs 10,000 smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and soon got an incremental upgrade in the form of Redmi Note 7S with a 48MP dual-camera system. Redmi Note 7 specifications include a 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 4GB and 64GB internal memory. The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and features a 12MP + 2MP camera setup on the back.

Other most searched budget smartphones include the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 3, Realme 5 Pro (Review), Redmi Note 8 (Review), Realme 2, and Redmi Note 6.

Most searched midrange smartphones of 2019

Vivo S1 topped the list of mid-range smartphones that was searched the most in 2019, followed by Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro. Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display, a 12nm Octa-core MediaTek P65 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The triple-camera module on the back houses a 16MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. Vivo S1 specifications also include a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and 32MP front camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro bagged the second spot in the list of most searched smartphones (midrange category) of 2019. Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications include a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a MediaTek G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Camera on the back features a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 20MP front camera.

The third spot was taken by Vivo Z1Pro (Review), which features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB memory, a triple camera setup with 16MP, 8MP, 2MP sensors. Vivo Z1Pro specifications also include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, 32MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

Other most searched smartphones of 2019 in the midrange category include Realme X (Review), Vivo V15 Pro (Review), Realme XT (Review), etc.

Most searched premium smartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone 11 topped the list of most searched smartphones in India for the year 2019. The iPhone 11 sits below the iPhone 11 Pro (Review) and is priced at Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple A13 Bionic chip and two 12MP sensors on the back. For selfies, the notch houses a 12MP front camera.

OnePlus 7, launched in May 2019, came in second in the list of most searched premium smartphones in India during 2019. OnePlus 7 specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB memory. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.6 primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The water-drop notch houses a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) followed the standard variant and found the third spot in Google’s Year in Search list of premium smartphones. OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ 'Fluid AMOLED' display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Other OnePlus 7 Pro specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensor setup. For selfies, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a motorised pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP (Sony IMX471) sensor in it.