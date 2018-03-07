App
Mar 07, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro 6 GB to go on flash sale at 12 pm today; check out where to buy

The 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for the first time in the flash sale scheduled to be held simultaneously on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm IST.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Xioami is all set to launch a flash sale for the 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro at 12 PM on Wednesday. The mid-range smartphone will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart and Xioami website Mi.com.

Other 4 GB variants such as Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 will also be available in the sale. These two smartphones were launched in India last month and went on sale on February 22. This was followed by another sale on February 28. However, this is the first time the 6 GB variant of Note 5 Pro is up for sale.

Key highlights of the sale:

Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in four colour options including Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue. While Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6 GB storage will be available in only Black colour, the buyers will have the choice of all four color options for other two smartphones.

Redmi Note 5 is in 3 GB RAM with 32 Gb storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variants. Both are expandable up to 128 GB. The smartphone is available in the same four color options as Note 5 Pro.

The 3 GB variant of Redmi Note 5 will be available for Rs 9,999, while its 4 GB variant can be priced at Rs 11,999. For Redmi Note 5 Pro, buyers will have to shell out Rs 13,999, and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB storage.

Considering it is a flash sale, chances are the limited number of units will be sold out quickly. Reports claim the first flash sale of this range of Redmi smartphones on February 22 witnessed sale of 300,000 units in under 3 minutes.

The customers will have to pay for the smartphones online, as the company will reportedly not provide Cash on Delivery option in the flash sale.

