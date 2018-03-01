Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro second sale to take place tomorrow

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro’s next sale will be take place on Wednesday at 12 pm on Flipkart, just six days after the first sale.

Both smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes during the first flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on February 22.

Here are the specifications of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5's camera will have a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash.

The Redmi Note 5 will sport an aspect ratio of 18:9 and have a larger 5.99-inch display than its predecessor. The battery capacity will be 4000 mAh.

The smartphone comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage and will feature a Snapdragon 625 processor. The device weighs about 180 grams.

A special charger has been designed for India, the company said. Xiaomi will also give a transparent silicon case free with the device.

Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant) and Rs 11,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant).

Redmi Note 5 Pro

This is Redmi Note 5 Pro's global debut. The smartphone will come with only one internal storage option of 64 GB and two RAM variants — 4 GB and 6 GB.

The Redmi 5 Pro smartphone has a Snapdragon 636 processor. It has a dual camera setup on the rear with 12 megapixel + 5 megapixel sensors.

Both phones have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Micro-USB and uses a 4000 mAh battery.

Price: Rs 13,999 (4 GB RAM variant) and Rs 16,999 (6 GB RAM variant).

Both, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note Pro will be available in four colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.