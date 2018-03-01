App
Feb 27, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro second sale to take place tomorrow

Both smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes during the first flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on February 22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro’s next sale will be take place on Wednesday at 12 pm on Flipkart, just six days after the first sale.

Both smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes during the first flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on February 22.

Here are the specifications of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5's camera will have a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash.

The Redmi Note 5 will sport an aspect ratio of 18:9 and have a larger 5.99-inch display than its predecessor. The battery capacity will be 4000 mAh.

The smartphone comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage and will feature a Snapdragon 625 processor. The device weighs about 180 grams.

A special charger has been designed for India, the company said. Xiaomi will also give a transparent silicon case free with the device.

Price: Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant) and Rs 11,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant).

Redmi Note 5 Pro

This is Redmi Note 5 Pro's global debut. The smartphone will come with only one internal storage option of 64 GB and two RAM variants — 4 GB and 6 GB.

The Redmi 5 Pro smartphone has a Snapdragon 636 processor.  It has a dual camera setup on the rear with 12 megapixel + 5 megapixel sensors.

Both phones have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Micro-USB and uses a 4000 mAh battery.

Price: Rs 13,999 (4 GB RAM variant) and Rs 16,999 (6 GB RAM variant).

Both, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note Pro will be available in four colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

