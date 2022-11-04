Redmi Note 12 5G could make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China. While the Redmi Note 12 series is yet to get a global debut, reports suggest that the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G handset could be unveiled in India as a rebranded Poco phone.

A Poco smartphone with model number 22111317PI was recently spotted on India’s BIS certification website. The listing was spotted by Twitter user ‘simransingh931’.

Additionally, a report by Gizmochina claims that the Redmi Note 12 5G had a model number 22101317C, which translates to M17 in its shortened form. This also gives credence to the rumours that the Redmi Note 12 5G will debut as a Poco smartphone in India.

Poco is yet to make an official announcement about the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a starting price of CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 13,700) in China. Since the Redmi Note 12 5G has already been unveiled in China, all its specifications are already available.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

The Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Note 12 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

