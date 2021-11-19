Redmi Note 11T 5G sale via Amazon India confirmed ahead of Nov 30 launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in China.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India was confirmed earlier this month. The Chinese smartphone maker will debut its first Redmi Note 11 series smartphone in India on November 30. Redmi Note 11T 5G will replace the first 5G smartphone from Redmi, which is the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Amazon microsite does not reveal the complete Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications. It is being rumoured that the phone is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China. The same device was unveiled in Europe as the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Moneycontrol previously reported about the Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India. It will launch in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant will launch in India for Rs 16,999. There will be another 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 17,999. The top-tier 8GB + 128GB storage configuration will launch for Rs 19,999, according to our sources.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G India variant is said to pack the same specs found in the Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China. It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The 16MP front camera will be located inside the hole-punch cutout of the 6.6-inch IPS LCD. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11T 5G camera module will have a dual-sensor setup. It will have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Xiaomi has finally ditched the gimmicky 2MP on the Redmi Note 11 5G in China but designed the camera module in a way that makes it look like a quad-camera system. It would be interesting to see if the same design is carried forward with a different name. The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12-based MIUI 13 hopefully sometime next year.