Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India confirmed for November 30: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the 6GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, which was unveiled in China last month.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch on Twitter and has also set up a dedicated webpage for the device. According to the official post, the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch event will be held virtually in India on November 30.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Expected Price in India

We previously reported that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the 6GB/64GB model. Additionally, the phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

If the Redmi Note 11T 5G is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, then the specifications of the device will be readily available. The phone is also said to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Expected Specifications 

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will get a dual-camera setup on the back that will include a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, the device will sport a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12-based MIUI 13.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 15, 2021 05:50 pm

