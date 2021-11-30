Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, price, specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India is expected to start at Rs 16,999 in India, which will be Rs 1,000 more expensive than the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India is set to kick off at 12pm on Tuesday. The budget smartphone will be launched in India as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year in China.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India is expected to start at Rs 16,999 in India, which will be Rs 1,000 more than the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Tuesday's event will be aired virtually on Xiaomi and Redmi’s social media channels. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India today at 12pm.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India

As per our previous report, Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. The Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India for the base variant will start at Rs 16,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 19,999. With that pricing, Xiaomi plans to take on Realme’s Realme 8s, which was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It sports a hole-punch display that houses a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11T 5G camera module will have a dual-sensor setup. It will have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12-based MIUI 13 hopefully sometime next year.