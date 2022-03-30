Redmi Note 11S 5G debuts alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched two new Redmi smartphones at the global launch event. The company unveiled the Redmi Note 11S 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The latter is essentially a rebadged Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which was launched earlier this year in India with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11S 5G, on the other hand, is a rebadged Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 11S 5G price and specifications

Redmi Note 11S 5G comes in three storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,800). There is a 4GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at $279 (roughly Rs 21,100). Redmi Note 11S 5G price for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option is set at $299 (roughly Rs 22,700). It has been launched in three colours - Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, Star Blue.

Redmi Note 11S 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price and specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G launched globally is a rebadged Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) from India. The phone comes in three variants – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price starts at $369 (roughly Rs 27,950).

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G global variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.