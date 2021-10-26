MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 11 series confirm 108 MP main camera, 120W fast-charging support ahead of launch

The 120W fast-charging support will likely be exclusive to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in the next couple of days and has been aggressively teasing details in the build up to the launch.

In a recent Weibo post, Xiaomi confirmed that at least one smartphone in the Redmi Note 11 series will feature a 108 MP primary sensor. The pixels are 0.7 μm in size but with the 9-to-1 pixel binning technology, they will be grouped into a single 2.1 μm pixel. Previous leaks suggested both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will feature a 108 MP primary sensor.

Another teaser confirms that the Redmi Note 11 series, or at least one phone in the line-up, will support 120W fast charging, which is a first for the mid-range.

We believe that the 120W fast-charging support will be exclusive to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This will be a major leap in charging over the previous Redmi Note series devices.

The Redmi Note 10 series phones supported up to 33W fast charging globally, while the Chinese versions supported up to 67W charging. The 120W fast-charging support on the Redmi Note 11 series will likely make its way into international markets as well.

The Redmi Note 11 series is arriving in China on October 28, though there is no information about international availability. The Note 11 series will include the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+.
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:07 pm

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

