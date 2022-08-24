Redmi Note 11 SE India launch on August 26, key specs confirmed

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 SE, the sixth smartphone in the Note 11 line-up, in India on August 26.

The phone, which follows the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting August 31. Redmi took to social media to confirm the Note 11 SE launch. A product page , too, has also been set up, confirming some of the specifications.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Note 11 SE will run on Android 12 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The phone will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 SE will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also come with a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will feature a Z-Axis Vibration Motor and a dual-speaker setup. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Bifrost Blue, and Shadow Black options.