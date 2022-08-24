English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi Note 11 SE India launch on August 26, key specs confirmed

    The Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from August 31

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

    Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 SE, the sixth smartphone in the Note 11 line-up, in India on August 26.

    The phone, which follows the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting August 31. Redmi took to social media to confirm the Note 11 SE launch. A product page, too, has also been set up, confirming some of the specifications.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Redmi Note 11 SE will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

    The Note 11 SE will run on Android 12 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The phone will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout.

    For optics, the Redmi Note 11 SE will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also come with a 13 MP selfie camera.

    The Redmi Note 11 SE will feature a Z-Axis Vibration Motor and a dual-speaker setup. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Bifrost Blue, and Shadow Black options.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.