Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India on March 9 alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G confirmed

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G might launch in India as Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch date has been announced. Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch event on March 9. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The latter could be launched in India as Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India

Xiaomi has sent out media invites confirming the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch date. The teaser invite also confirms some of the key specs and features of the devices. Some of the confirmed Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications include 67W fast charging support, a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 108MP main camera sensor.

The specifications are similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro global models. Therefore, we can expect the India variants to pack the same specs.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Starting with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications for the India variant include a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The same chipset is found on the Redmi Note 11S (Review). The device has the same display, battery size and fast charging support. It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 11 Pro camera setup includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.