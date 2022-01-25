MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 11 official display features confirmed ahead of global launch

Redmi Note 11 series will also include the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro, which are expected to launch at the global event on January 26.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
Redmi Note 11 India launch event is expected to take place in February or March 2022.

Redmi Note 11 India launch event is expected to take place in February or March 2022.

Redmi Note 11 launch is set to take place on January 26. The company will announce multiple new budget smartphones, including the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 4G. Xiaomi Nepal has now confirmed some key details of the vanilla model ahead of the launch.

The teaser poster shared by the company confirms that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will come with a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will come with a hole-punch screen, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 will come with dual speakers.

Other Redmi Note 11 specifications have leaked in the past. The phone is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It will come with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which means there will be no 5G network support. 

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 will have a quad-camera setup. There will be a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there will be a 13MP main camera.

The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The budget smartphone is rumoured to launch with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the base variant. The other option will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Close

Related stories

We can expect the Redmi Note 11 price in India to be under Rs 15,000. Alongside, the company will also launch the Redmi Note 11S, which is confirmed to launch in India on February 9. You can click here to know more about the Redmi Note 11S specifications and features.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi Note 11 #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 25, 2022 11:12 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.