Redmi Note 11 official display features confirmed ahead of global launch

Redmi Note 11 India launch event is expected to take place in February or March 2022.

Redmi Note 11 launch is set to take place on January 26. The company will announce multiple new budget smartphones, including the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 4G. Xiaomi Nepal has now confirmed some key details of the vanilla model ahead of the launch.

The teaser poster shared by the company confirms that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will come with a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will come with a hole-punch screen, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 will come with dual speakers.

Other Redmi Note 11 specifications have leaked in the past. The phone is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It will come with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which means there will be no 5G network support.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 will have a quad-camera setup. There will be a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there will be a 13MP main camera.

The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The budget smartphone is rumoured to launch with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the base variant. The other option will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.