Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ pricing and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in China on October 28. While the company has teased a few details about the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series, the most recent leak gives us a look at the pricing of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+.

The leak about the Redmi Note 11 series’ pricing comes from a Chinese tipster, who also detailed the specifications of the three devices.

Redmi Note 11 Price

The Redmi Note 11’s price in China will start from CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for the 4GB/128GB variant. The phone will also come in a 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB model that will set you back CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,400) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,750), respectively. Lastly, Xiaomi is also offering a top-end 8GB/256GB model for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,100).

Redmi Note 11 Pro Price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,750) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone will also be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,100) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,400), respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,750) for the 8GB/128GB configuration and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Source: Weibo

Redmi Note 11 Expected Specifications

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 11 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is also expected to sport a 120Hz LCD panel and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone will also feature a 50 MP primary camera and a depth sensor on the back as well as a 16 MP front camera.

Note 11 Pro Expected Specifications

The post also noted that the Redmi Note 11 Pro would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The device is said to feature a 120Hz E3 AMOLED panel by Samsung. It will use LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the back, the phone will get a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It will also come with dual speakers tuned by JBL, which was already teased by Xiaomi.

Note 11 Pro+ Expected Specifications

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will feature the same display and battery capacity as its Pro counterpart, but charging speed will be ramped up to 120W. The camera setup on the back of the device is also the same as the Pro version, while all three models will feature the same 16 MP selfie camera.

Apart from the three Redmi Note 11 phones, Xiaomi is also launching the Redmi Watch 2. Xiaomi has confirmed a few details about its upcoming smartwatch on Weibo. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Watch 2 will sport an AMOLED display and a rectangular dial.