Redmi Note 11 4G launch imminent after being spotted on two more certification websites

Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,650) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option.

The Redmi Note 11 series was unveiled in China back in October, with the first 4G model in the series coming a month later. Now, the Redmi Note 11 4G is gearing up for global release. Ahead of the global launch, the Redmi Note 11 4G has already begun receiving certifications in various countries.

The Redmi Note 11 4G has now appeared on Singapore’s IMDA and Russia’s EEC certification websites. According to MySmartPrice, the listing on the IMDA certification website reveals the device with model number 2201117SG. The phone with a similar model number was spotted on Russia’s EEC website.

While the two listings don’t confirm the launch, it does hint towards an imminent arrival of the 4G version of the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 4G is also expected to launch in India and will be the second device to arrive in the country in the series after the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11 4G Expected Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC in China, although rumours suggest the global variant will use a Snapdragon 680 chip. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset could pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

The Redmi Note 11 4G is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The handset will likely feature an 8 MP selfie camera. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.