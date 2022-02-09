Redmi Note 11 launch in India today alongside Redmi Note 11S: Where to watch the live-stream, expected specifications

Redmi Note 11 price in India is expected to be under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 11 India launch event will begin today at 12 pm. The company will announce two new Redmi Note 11 series smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. Both devices have been already launched in select markets and are expected to arrive in India with the same specs. The Redmi Note 11 launch event will be hosted virtually and here is how you can watch it live.

Redmi Note 11 launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Redmi Note 11 series launch event will be hosted via the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, users can also check Redmi India’s official Twitter, Facebook accounts to check the announcements made during the event. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Redmi Note 11 India launch event live today at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price in India

Redmi Note 11 India price is expected to be under Rs 15,000. The company could launch the phone in 4GB, 6GB RAM options. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 11S is rumoured to launch in three storage options - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs 16999 or Rs 17,499, whereas the Redmi Note 11 price in India could start at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The budget smartphone also has a stereo speaker setup.

It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.