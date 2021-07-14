Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India leaked ahead of July 20 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India has leaked. The new Redmi smartphone debuts in India on July 20. It is the first 5G smartphone under the Redmi brand in India. Key specs include a Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000 mAh battery, etc.

Redmi Note 10T price in India leaked

The Redmi Note 10T India price will be under Rs 15,000 in India, according to Xiaomi Central. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch its device in a single 4GB + 128GB variant for Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 10T specifications

The Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage in international markets. The device is tipped to feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India.

At the front is a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the hole-shaped camera cutout houses an 8MP sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.