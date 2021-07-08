MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch in India officially teased, to debut as first 5G Redmi phone

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to debut in India’s sub-15K segment.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The company recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10T 5G would join the Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India soon.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the name of the phone, a tweet with a teaser image reveals the back panel of the device to be the same as the global variant of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Additionally, we previously reported that the Amazon microsite’s source code also confirms that the device is indeed the Redmi Note 10T.

We expect the Redmi Note 10T 5G to debut in India’s sub-15K segment. Additionally, it will also debut as the first 5G phone in the Redmi lineup in India. Since the phone was previously launched in Russia, its specs are already available.

Redmi Note 10T Specifications 

Close

Related stories

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10T 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole shaped camera cutout houses an 8 MP sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jul 8, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.