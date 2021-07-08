Redmi Note 10T 5G launch in India officially teased, to debut as first 5G Redmi phone

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The company recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10T 5G would join the Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India soon.



Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa cause we're coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone!

Brace yourselves cause #Redmi's gonna take you to speeds you've never been before.

Get notified: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoMpic.twitter.com/mNB8nPjaH4 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 8, 2021

While Xiaomi has not revealed the name of the phone, a tweet with a teaser image reveals the back panel of the device to be the same as the global variant of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Additionally, we previously reported that the Amazon microsite’s source code also confirms that the device is indeed the Redmi Note 10T.

We expect the Redmi Note 10T 5G to debut in India’s sub-15K segment. Additionally, it will also debut as the first 5G phone in the Redmi lineup in India. Since the phone was previously launched in Russia, its specs are already available.

Redmi Note 10T Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10T 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole shaped camera cutout houses an 8 MP sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.