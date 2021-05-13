Redmi Note 10S launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price, specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launch in India is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm. The new budget smartphone is Xiaomi’s fourth smartphone under the Note 10 series. Xiaomi had previously launched the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India in March. Redmi Note 10S price in India is expected to be under Rs 15,000. The pricing and availability details will be announced at the Redmi Note 10S launch event.

Redmi Note 10S launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Xiaomi will host its launch event virtually. It is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm. Interested viewers can click on the video link below to watch the Redmi Note 10S launch live stream. You can also visit the company’s YouTube channel and other social media accounts to get updates during the launch.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S is the fourth offering under the Redmi Note 10 series. It currently includes the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review). The Note 10S has already launched in Europe. It features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a hole-punch cutout.

On the back is a quad-camera setup. The Note 10S opts for a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the device gets a 13 MP selfie camera. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.