Redmi Note 10S India launch teased, to have MIUI 12.5, 64MP camera and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S India launch has been teased. The company’s official Redmi India account has teased an image of a box with some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Based on the teased specifications, we can expect the company to host the Redmi Note 10S launch in India very soon.



Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town!

We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

The Redmi Note 10S was launched earlier this year in Europe and China. While Redmi India’s teaser image did not mention the name of the device, the teased specifications hint at the Redmi Note 10S launch in India. The teaser image reveals that the device will have a 64MP primary camera, a big battery and Hi-Res Audio support. It will also come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Redmi Note 10S was previously rumoured to launch in India. It will be the fourth smartphone under the Note 10 series after the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi Note 10S features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a hole-punch cutout.

The Note 10S opts for a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the device gets a 13 MP selfie camera. Colour options include – Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.