Redmi Note 10 with Dimensity 820 spotted on AI Benchmark

Soon after the Redmi Note 9 launch in India, details of the Redmi Note 10 have surfaced on the web. A new Redmi smartphone has made its visit to the AI benchmark website, revealing key details.

The Redmi Note 10 listing on the AI Benchmark website was first spotted by a tipster on Weibo. The tipster has uploaded a screenshot which shows that the Redmi Note 10 with its MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor has crossed the performance scores of flagship devices like Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G, Honor 30 series, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X2 Pro, etc.

The listing reveals that Redmi Note 10 with its 8GB RAM falls short of Vivo iQoo Z1, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Another bit of information revealed in the listing suggests that Redmi Note 10 will run on Android 10.

It is worth noting that the tipster does not guarantee the authenticity of the listing, so we recommend taking this news with a pinch of salt.

The Redmi Note 10 is still months away from its launch. Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 10 sometime around October or November, based on its history with Note series launches.