Redmi Note 10 series to get 108MP camera sensor, latest teaser hints

The Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 specifications have been teased. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series on March 4 in India. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Note 10 series specifications. The latest teaser hints at a 108MP rear camera on the Redmi Note 10 series.

Xiaomi could introduce the 108MP camera sensor in the Note series for the first time. The company hinted at the inclusion of the high-resolution sensor via a post on Twitter. The Redmi Note 8 was the first Note smartphone to get the 64MP sensor, whereas the Note 7 Pro got the 48MP primary camera.

It is speculated that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - the most premium Note 10 series smartphone - will get the 108MP primary camera sensor.

A leaked retail box suggested that the standard Redmi Note 10 would get a 48MP primary camera. This also leads to speculation of the Redmi Note 10 Pro getting a 64MP primary camera.

Other details of the Redmi Note 10 series have also been teased.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

Xiaomi has already confirmed some of the Redmi Note 10 series specifications ahead of the launch. The Note 10 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It was previously rumoured that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone is confirmed to have a hole-punch display and a Hi-Res audio certification.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to come with a big battery and faster charging. We can expect the devices to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Rumours suggest that the Note 10 Pro will sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB storage options. The device will come in Blue, Black and Bronze colours.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 storage options had also leaked. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options.

The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, among others.