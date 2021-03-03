Redmi Note 10 series launch: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications likely to include 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10 series India launch is set for March 4. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has teased some Redmi Note 10 series specifications. The recent tweet from India’s number one smartphone company reveals that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Super AMOLED 120Hz display will be found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Jain, in his tweet, asked Mi Fans to vote for the Redmi Note 10 series display features that they expect to see. Out of the three options, the Xiaomi CEO has already confirmed that Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Super AMOLED panel. He had also claimed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a display as bright as the iPhone 12 Pro. The 2020 Apple iPhone Pro comes with 800 nits bright display that hits a peak of 1,200 nits.

The third feature, a 120Hz display, is confirmed to feature in the Redmi Note 10 series. Jain did not reveal which phones will come with the high refresh rate AMOLED display. However, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that it will be the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a 108MP camera sensor. It is safe to assume that the top-end model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will get the 108MP smartphone camera sensor.

The Note 10 series is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Leaked live images confirm that the Redmi Note 10 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone will come in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi will launch the phone in three colours - White, Green, and Grey.

The other two smartphones, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 768G processor.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, etc.