Redmi Note 10 series India launch teased; tipped to come with Snapdragon 732G processor

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series India launch has been teased. The company is launching the Redmi Note 10 series in India very soon. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has teased the Redmi Note 10 India launch. The company has uploaded a one minute video teasing the Redmi Note 10 launch in India.

The video does not give out any key details of the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi said it will reveal more details about the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series on February 10 at 10.10 am.

Previously, it was reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India in February 2021. The exact launch date of the midrange smartphone series is unknown at the moment.

A recent report had leaked some of the key Redmi Note 10 series specifications. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. There is no word on the “Pro Max” variant, which could be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched last year.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro will come in Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options.

Leaked Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications suggest that the device will come with an IPS LCD display supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate. The report also suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3 (Review).

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi is also expected to pack a massive 5,050 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations, according to the report.