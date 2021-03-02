Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display ahead of March 4 launch in India

The Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 series launch date is scheduled for March 4. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased key Redmi Note 10 series specifications and features. The latest teaser reveals that Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the Redmi Note 10 feature. Jain stated that this is the first time that the Redmi Note smartphone will get a Super AMOLED panel. As opposed to AMOLED, a Super AMOLED panel comes with the touch sensors integrated with the display in a single layer.

Jain had previously claimed that the Redmi Note 10 series display will be as bright as the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The 2020 Apple iPhone Pro comes with a 800 nits bright display that hits a peak of 1,200 nits.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a 108MP camera sensor. It is safe to assume that the top-end model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will get the 108MP smartphone camera sensor.

The Note 10 series is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Leaked live images confirm that the Redmi Note 10 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone will come in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi will launch the phone in three colours - White, Green, and Grey.

The other two smartphones, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max, are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 768G processor.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, etc.