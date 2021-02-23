Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC



Mi Fans, we're partnering with @qualcomm_in to bring the best mid-premium @Qualcomm #Snapdragon processors of 2021 on the upcoming #RedmiNote10 series!

Check out what my dear friend @rajen_vagadia has to say about the #10on10. Launching on 4.3.21. I #Redmi #RedmiNote pic.twitter.com/cOAila8a8t — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 23, 2021

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series India launch is scheduled for March 4. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has started teasing some of the key Redmi Note 10 series specifications and features. The latest teaser comes from Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain who has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

The teaser video does not reveal which Snapdragon processor will be used in the Redmi Note 10 series. However, it is rumoured that Xiaomi could use the Snapdragon 732G processor on the Note 10 and a Snapdragon 750G/ 768G SoC on the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

As per a recent leak, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come with 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB storage options. The device will come in Blue, Black, and Bronze colours.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. It will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. Lastly, the standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi itself has confirmed some other Redmi Note 10 specifications. The phone is confirmed to come with a hole-punch display and a Hi-Res audio certification. Rumours suggest that the Note 10 Pro will sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to come with a big battery and faster charging. We can expect the devices to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, etc.