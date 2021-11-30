Redmi Note 10, other budget smartphones under the series go out of stock on Mi.com

To make way for the next generation, it seems like Xiaomi has limited the stock of the Redmi Note 10 series in India via its official channels.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 series will launch as a successor of the Redmi Note 10 series, which was launched in March 2021. Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India on November 30 is the company’s first smartphone under the Note 11 series in India, and the company is expected to add more smartphones under the popular mid-range series.

But, some configurations of the earlier Note 10 series have become scarce.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is Xiaomi’s most premium offering under the Redmi branding, has been available for purchase via mi.com and Mi Home Stores in limited variants. The device, at the time of writing this, is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration in Glacial Blue and Dark Nebula colours. The 8GB RAM option remains out of stock at the time of writing this. It is surprisingly available on Amazon India, which is Xiaomi’s partner platform for a few devices under the series.

The middle-child among the first set of Note 10 launches, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, is also seeing a similar fate. However, this particular device is available in a single Glacier Blue colour on mi.com.

The vanilla Redmi Note 10, which received multiple price hikes earlier this year, is completely out of stock on Mi.com, Mi Home Stores. Redmi Note 10 price in India at launch was Rs 11,999. However, Xiaomi kept increasing the price of its budget smartphone under Rs 15,000, owing to the rising cost of components and supply chain constraints. Till the time the phone was available for purchase, it was available for Rs 13,999 on what Xiaomi claims is India’s third-largest e-commerce platform.

Last of Note 10 series?

Does it mean that Xiaomi is quietly discontinuing the Redmi Note 10 series in India as it did with the Mi 11 Ultra (Review)? When asked for a comment, Xiaomi India did not respond to the email sent by Moneycontrol. The company has not released an official press release on the stock availability or the discontinuation of the series either.

It could be that Xiaomi is manufacturing limited units of the premium Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review), and the Note 10S, which is available for purchase on the website with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Redmi Note 10T 5G, another smartphone powered by a MediaTek chip, is in stock on the official website.

A possible situation we speculate here is that the company is struggling to supply components for its devices with a Qualcomm chip. Otherwise, Xiaomi is simply making way for the much-rumoured Redmi Note 11 series, which could launch early next year in India.