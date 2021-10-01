MARKET NEWS

Redmi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 720G, 5,020 mAh battery launched in India

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST

Xiaomi recently dropped yet another Redmi Note 10 smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 10 Lite follows the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 Lite arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, a quad-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The phone also comes in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants, which are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 10 Lite will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com on October 2.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Specs 

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device also features 64GB and 128GB storage options. The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display is TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and Reading Mode 2.0.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10 Lite boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole punch cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the Note 10 Lite include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.
