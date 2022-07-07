English
    Redmi K50i launching in India on July 20, likely to be rebranded Poco X4 GT

    Reports suggest that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was unveiled in China a couple of months ago and was unveiled globally as the Poco X4 GT

    July 07, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch a new Redmi smartphone in India on July 20. The Redmi K50i, whose launch has been teased by the company, marks the return of the Redmi K series to the country.

    The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were the last in the series to arrive in India in 2019. Three years on and the K series is making a comeback.

    The company is yet to reveal K50i specifications, though the teaser showed a triple-camera setup on the back.

    Reports have suggested that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was unveiled in China a couple of months ago.

    The Redmi Note 11T Pro was recently unveiled in global markets as the Poco X4 GT and will likely be rebranded as the Redmi K50i in India.

    The phone’s design in the poster also suggests that it will be a rebranded Note 11T Pro.

    The Redmi Note 11T Pro’s starting price is CNY 1,799 (Rs 20,850) in China but it is likely to cost more in India.

    Redmi K50i expected specifications

    The Redmi K50i will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The Redmi K50i packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

    The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor.

    The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Poco #Redmi #smartphones
