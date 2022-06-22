Redmi K50i India launch could take place soon, full specifications revealed

Xiaomi might be gearing up to bring back the Redmi K series to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Redmi K50i 5G in India soon.

According to industry insider Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K50i India launch is set to take place soon, suggesting the phone could arrive as early as next month.

If the report is accurate, then the Redmi K series will be making its comeback in India soon. The last Redmi phone in its K series to debut in India was the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. However, both Redmi K30 and K40 branded smartphones never reached Indian shores.

Xiaomi has also launched three smartphones in the Redmi K50 series in China, including the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. However, the image shared by Agarwal looks nothing like any of the three phones. The report notes that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was unveiled in China last month.

Redmi K50i Expected Specifications

According to Argarwal's tweet and the exclusive 91mobiles report, the Redmi K50i will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The Redmi K50i packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.